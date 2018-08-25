'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting

Grace Church in Chapel Hill sponsored a "Back to School Bash" for students at New Hope Elementary School.Students and their families were able to dunk their teachers in water and receive a bag full of school supplies to ensure they are ready for the first day of class.Members from Grace Church had been collecting school supplies and financial donations for Saturday's event. Students also had the opportunity to enjoy great food, face painting, and take part in a variety of games.The school's principal said New Hope works with Grace Church to provide them with a list of essential supplies so needs are met."This is an amazing event for our community," said New Hope principal Ambra Wilson. "We consider this their Disneyworld trip for the summer every year!"