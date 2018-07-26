EDUCATION

Belk surprises Rolesville high school graduate with $500 shopping spree

Belk surprised Brooke Parrish with balloons, flowers and a $500 shopping spree. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Belk surprised recent Rolesville High School graduate Brooke Parrish with balloons, flowers and a $500 shopping spree at the Crabtree Valley Mall location in Raleigh on Thursday.

"I was definitely surprised," Parrish said. "I thought we were getting socks for my dad."

Belk saw our ABC11 story about Brooke overcoming a liver transplant to graduate with honors.

Her bother Gregory also battled health issues, passing away from an unrelated genetic disorder at the age of three.

"We heard about everything that she's faced and all the obstacles she's overcome and then learned about her passion for passion," said Kailey Miller with Belk. "It was just a perfect fit for us. We were inspired by her story."

"It means everything," said her father Gary. "We've been through so much and she's been through so much and she really works hard at it."

Belk is also offering Brooke a 10-week paid internship to learn about fashion. She wants to be an editor for a fashion magazine.

"I'm so happy for her," her mother Charlene Parrish said, getting emotional. "It's the beginning of her future and it's going to be a great future-A couple of years ago we didn't know if there was going to be."

Brooke found some new looks for college.

"I was just so worried about what I'm going to wear," Brooke said. "I want to do something different for going to college. So this is really good to do this. I know I'll be ready."

But Brooke said it's about more than the wardrobe. She'll know she has the support of the community on her college journey.

"This was amazing," Brooke said. "I really appreciate everything."
