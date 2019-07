Cary High School band director resigns amid investigation

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The band director at Cary High School has submitted his letter of resignation, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. Matt Minick was suspended March 5 due to what Principal Nolan Bryant called "unfounded rumors."In March, Bryant said the suspension had nothing to do with rumors of physical altercations. However, Bryant declined to give any other information on what the suspension and subsequent investigation came about.-- Principal Bryant The News & Observer reports Minick will remain suspended with pay until the end of the current school year, which is when his resignation goes into effect.