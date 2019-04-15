Education

Cary High School band director resigns amid investigation

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The band director at Cary High School has submitted his letter of resignation, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

Matt Minick was suspended March 5 due to what Principal Nolan Bryant called "unfounded rumors."

In March, Bryant said the suspension had nothing to do with rumors of physical altercations. However, Bryant declined to give any other information on what the suspension and subsequent investigation came about.

"I want to provide you with some information about the matter that is affecting our school and our band community. Privacy laws prevent me from providing much information about the situation. I can share that Mr. Minick will not be returning and has submitted his resignation. Mr. Eric Grush will begin as our Interim Band Director on Friday, April 12. He will remain in place through the end of the year while we work to hire a new band director. Thank you for your continued support of our school." -- Principal Bryant

The News & Observer reports Minick will remain suspended with pay until the end of the current school year, which is when his resignation goes into effect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaryhigh schoolbandmusic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News