Cary High School band director suspended with pay

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The director of the Cary High School band has been suspended with pay while the school investigates what its principal called "concerns brought to our attention."

Matt Minick is the band's director. He was suspended March 5.

Principal Nolan Bryant sent a letter to parents after learning of "unfounded rumors" about why Minick had been suspended.

Bryant said he was able to say that the suspension had nothing to do with "any allegations of physical interactions."

While the investigation into the matter continues, Bryant said a substitute teacher, a professional band clinician and a volunteer will help cover the roles Minick will be unable to fulfill.

You can read the full letter Bryant sent to parents below:

Cary High School Parents,
This is Principal Nolan Bryant.

Open communication is an important part of building a strong partnership with parents. For this reason, I want to provide you with some information about the matter that is affecting our band community.
On March 5th, Mr. Minick was suspended with pay while the school system reviews concerns brought to our attention.
I hope you can appreciate that personnel matters are sensitive, and by law I am very limited in what I can discuss publicly. Please be assured that the district takes any complaints against personnel seriously and is committed to fair and thorough investigations and resolutions of such matters.
I also want to acknowledge that I am aware of unfounded rumors about this situation. With Mr. Minnick's consent, I am able to inform you that at this time, this matter does not involve any allegations of physical interactions.
I have been working with the Cary Band Booster Club to ensure that the students will continue their training while this situation is resolved. Those plans include a substitute teacher, a professional band clinician and a volunteer who will ensure that the students can focus and prepare for upcoming competitions.
