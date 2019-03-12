Cary High School band director suspended with pay

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The director of the Cary High School band has been suspended with pay while the school investigates what its principal called "concerns brought to our attention."Matt Minick is the band's director. He was suspended March 5.Principal Nolan Bryant sent a letter to parents after learning of "unfounded rumors" about why Minick had been suspended.Bryant said he was able to say that the suspension had nothing to do with "any allegations of physical interactions."While the investigation into the matter continues, Bryant said a substitute teacher, a professional band clinician and a volunteer will help cover the roles Minick will be unable to fulfill.You can read the full letter Bryant sent to parents below: