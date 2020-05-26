Coronavirus

Cary preschool holds big parking lot graduation ceremony for its tiny graduates

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's been a tremendous rally of support behind the Class of 2020 and in Cary a local preschool put together a big celebration for their tiny graduates.

Fellowship Preschool celebrated the children in the 4-Year Old Program with a parking lot graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 19.

"One of the things that is really important to us is that they understand this is the beginning of their education," said Becki Rossi, Program Director.

When the halls of Fellowship Preschool in Cary NC closed after school on March 13, no one anticipated that it would be the last time the amazing preschool children and their families would be there for the school year.

"We're just in tears seeing their faces and family," said Rossi.

Tuesday, families lined up vehicles their vehicles "parade style."

One child at a time, the preschool staff called each child and family to the "middle" for a socially distanced, individual certificate presentation.

The teachers read a short paragraph about each child. Each child went home with graduation certificates and will have photos mailed to them.

Graduation certificates as well as the teacher's write up will be available for contact free pick-up.

Families are encouraged to clap, whistle, honk and decorate their cars with streamers, window paint and signs to make the day truly special and memorable for all these incredible children.
