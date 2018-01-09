EDUCATION

Cary residents upset about proposed charter school

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary residents fight back against planned school.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A neighborhood in Cary is fighting back against a proposed charter school. Cardinal Charter Cardinal West could go up along Yates Store Road and Weldon Ridge Boulevard.

Many are opposed to the proposal. An online petition is even circulating because residents say another school isn't needed.

"Oh, it's fabulous. We really enjoy living here. Good neighborhood, "said Weldon Ridge resident John Williams.

He's lived in the area for more than five years with no complaints until talks of a charter school opening its doors started circulating.

"Two thousand kids? Twice a day. Two thousand kids? No school busing. That's a lot of cars," said Williams.

Not only is traffic a concern, he says more teenaged drivers with less experience in the neighborhood could be a safety hazard.

It's something one resident agrees with.

"What kind of people is it going to bring to the community? A lot of high school kids just wandering around," said Geeta Paranjape.

She says something that attracted her to this community was the abundance of trees.

But if a school is built they'll be cut down.

Debra Grannan is the senior planner for the town of Cary and she says an entitlement for a school to go here was put in place 14 years ago. Long before any of these residents moved in.

"The request is to change the location for where a school was previously allowed with the rezoning case," Grannan said.

A rezoning request was submitted by the developer to change the boundaries of where the school could go. It would move the school closer to the street. This school could be on a 60-acre site about 50,000 square feet - large enough for more than 2,000 students.

"I just want to make sure a for-profit school isn't taken shortcuts at the expense of the neighborhood just to make more money," Smith said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdevelopmentcharter schoolwake county newsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News