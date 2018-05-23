WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Cathy Moore named new Wake County Schools superintendent

EMBED </>More Videos

Cathy Moore introduced as new Wake Superintendent (WTVD)

The Wake County Board of Education announced Wednesday that Cathy Moore would be the next superintendent of the Wake County Public School System.

Moore was appointed in 2011 as the school system's Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement.

EMBED More News Videos

The Wake County BOE announced that Cathy Moore would be the next superintendent


In her role as Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement, she oversees the area superintendents, academics, special education, student support services and student assignment. Prior to her current position, she was an area superintendent (2008-2011), a high school principal (2000-2008), a high school assistant principal (1997-2000) and high school teacher (1988-1995). She began her career as a high school French teacher in the Nash-Rocky Mount Public School System.

The board began the process of selecting a superintendent in December 2017. They reviewed 20 candidates from 10 different states before deciding on Moore.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county newswake county schoolsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
More wake county schools
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News