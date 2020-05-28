Education

Celebrate our Chicago graduates with 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'

CHICAGO --
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgraduationcoronavirusgraduation 2020
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 9 percent positive test rate reported in NC
Spring Lake police seek missing 6-year-old boy
26-year-old charged in Dollar General arson during Raleigh protest
Man struck, killed while crossing N. Duke Street in Durham
Durham game developer raises more than $80K for Black Lives Matter
2nd man charged in murder of Raleigh 17-year-old
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Show More
Child killed, 3 sent to hospital following Harnett County crash
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Driver found shot inside car after Raleigh crash
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
More TOP STORIES News