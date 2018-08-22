Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Big changes are coming to several schools within the Wake County School District.
One of those changes is to Garner Magnet High School.
This year, the school will usher in 50 years, and it's doing it in style.
"Being in this building is an incredible ... there's just an energy to it, being home," said principal Carter Hillman. "It just feels light and airy, and people are just excited to be here."
The new building consists of more than 250,000 new square feet, bringing along the ability for students to enhance their academics digitally.
That's because the campus is now wireless.
"What they've done to this building to mesh the tradition of who we were and who are now ... they have done a great job with this building," said Hillman.
Over at South Garner High School, freshmen and sophomores will be in a new three-story high school.
The Wake County Public Schools website reveals several new school designs and sites under construction.
Among them are changes at Apex Friendship Middle School.
The school's changes will be finished and will sit adjacent to Apex Friendship High School.
Vandora Springs Elementary, which serves just under 600 students, will soon finish a renovation that's been underway since 2016.
Additionally, Bryan Road Elementary in Garner will be in a new 52 classroom school.
And brand new to Wake County, Buckhorn Creek Elementary.
With enrollment just over 500 students, children in grades K-5 will be the first to christen the halls.