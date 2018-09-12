HURRICANE FLORENCE

HURRICANE FLORENCE SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to close Thursday and Friday

Several school districts are closing ahead of Hurricane Florence

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Durham Public Schools will close three hours early on Thursday and will be closed on Friday.

View a full list of school closings here.

Wake County Schools will also close two and a half hours early Thursday and will be closed Friday

Cumberland County Schools will release students three hours early on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival Hurricane Florence.

CCS' Prime Time before- and after-school care program will close two hours after schools dismiss.
The school system will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Currently, the projected make-up days are as follows:

Traditional Schools - Monday, October 22 & Wednesday, November 21

Year-Round Schools, Early College High Schools, & Cumberland Polytechnic High School - Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21

Moore County Schools will release two hours early on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Lee County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday (after school activities are canceled) and close on Thursday and Friday.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will have an early release Wednesday and close on Thursday and Friday.

Hoke County Schools will have an early release Wednesday and close on Thursday and Friday.
