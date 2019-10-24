Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools stops use of drug-detecting dogs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools will end the use of drug dog searches, according to a letter from the superintendent."We are concerned about the impact on students of dog searches," Dr. Pamela Baldwin said in the letter. "I am hopeful that our education, mental health, and other initiatives -- and the constant vigilance of our teachers and staff -- will prevent an escalation in drug activity on campus."Her letter was sent to Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. the acting legal director of American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, the president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP and attorneys."We will continue to monitor and utilize strategies and resources available to us in the event that there is an escalation," said Baldwin.Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said they will not use dogs even if drugs are suspected.