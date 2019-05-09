Chapel Hill-Carrboro Teacher of the Year awarded $1,000

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several excellent teachers were recognized and rewarded for their hard work Thursday night at a reception for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.Mary Patricia Peres-da-Silva, a middle school teacher at McDougle Middle School, took home top honors after being named the district's Teacher of the Year.Peres-da-Silva is a math teacher with two decades of experience and multiple degrees, including a bachelor of science and master of science in physics from Bombay University, a bachelor of arts in education from Annamalai University and a master of education in curriculum instruction from North Carolina Central University.As a thanks for her exceptional work, Peres-da-Silva received a $1,000 check from Pinnacle Financial Partners as well as gifts from area businesses.Ashley Quick-Hooker of Northside Elementary School and Lauren Swanson of Ephesus Elementary were recognized as Honor Teachers. They each received $500 from the Chapel Hill-Carrboro PUblic School Foundation and gifts from local businesses."Each year, we devote one evening to recognize our educators as a whole, honoring accomplishments from all areas of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools," Superintendent Pam Baldwin said. "Because of the work our honorees put in throughout the school year and throughout their careers, we want to celebrate and highlight each of them."Several other teachers were recognized for their contributions this school year. A full list of the night's honorees can be read below: