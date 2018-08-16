EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3900825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Tuesday, Wake Tech held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new campus in Research Triangle Park.

It's the first day of classes for tens of thousands of Wake Tech students, including those at Wake Tech's shiny new campus in RTP.The new campus, at 10908 Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville, is the school's ninth location (not including its online component).Officials cut the ribbon on the RTP campus back on Aug. 7, capping a long-time dream of Wake Tech officials."I looked at having a campus here (in RTP) 19 years ago, before I was ever president of Wake Tech," said Dr. Stephen Scott, who retires at the end of the month after more than 14 years as Wake Tech's chief executive.The curriculum for the RTP campus is focused on advanced, highly-technical programs to train workers for the many tech jobs already here, and the thousands expected in coming years.Plans call for nine buildings on 94 acres, eventually serving 7,000 students.More than a thousand students are already enrolled there.Wake Tech now serves more than 74,000 students at its locations and is the largest of North Carolina's 58 community colleges.