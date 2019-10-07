Education

Dr. Bennett Jones reinstated as principal at Clayton High School; grievance denied

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Schools will reinstate Dr. Bennett Jones as principal at Clayton High School, capping an uncertain two months at the school.

Johnston County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby announced his decision to move Jones back to Clayton on Monday in a release. Jones will be placed on probation during the 2019-2020 school year.

"I have presented him with specific requirements that must be met to my satisfaction," Causby said.

In August, Jones was reassigned to the Johnston County Schools' Central Office after an investigation was launched into whether student-athlete grades were fixed at the school. Varsity football coach Hunter Jenks also resigned after the investigation was launched.

Jones filed a grievance against the county Board of Education, claiming he was 'defamed" and "harassed." Jones believes he was retaliated against for questioning Superintendent Ross Renfrow.

Causby ruled against Jones in that grievance.

"I am hopeful that Dr. Jones, the Clayton High School team, and the Clayton community can work together to provide Clayton High School students an exemplary education," Causby said.
