education

Clayton High School Principal Bennett Jones returns to post after reassignment, grade-fixing investigation

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular principal is returning to his post at a Johnston County High School after being reinstated last week.

Dr. Bennett Jones' returns as principal of Clayton High School on Monday, a job he has held since 2016. A sign was posted along a nearby fence - "WELCOME HOME DR. J."



Many students, parents and community members called for Jones to be reinstated as Clayton's principal as they felt he was forced out. Jones was reassigned to an alternative school in August. The decision to reassign Jones came after an investigation into the eligibility of a football player and grade-fixing for other student-athletes.

Johnston County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby decided to move Jones back to Clayton last week. Jones will be placed on probation during the 2019-2020 school year.

Before being reinstated, Jones filed a grievance against the county Board of Education, claiming he was 'defamed" and "harassed." Jones believes he was retaliated against for questioning previous Superintendent Ross Renfrow. Renfrow later retired after a closed-door session of the county Board of Education.

Clayton football coach Hunter Jenks resigned and took a position at a different school.

"I am hopeful that Dr. Jones, the Clayton High School team, and the Clayton community can work together to provide Clayton High School students an exemplary education," Causby said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclaytoneducation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Lenoir County students rides horse to school after missing bus
Family demands school system punish students after racist chat exposed
Virtual cadaver gives Durham students a jump-start on healthcare careers
How to donate old LEGOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oxford family wins $10,000 on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
Firefighters battle huge blaze at building fire near Dunn
Football player honors stepdad by legally changing name
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville crash
Flight from RDU cancelled after passengers boarded plane
Show More
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Beloved Outer Banks gift shop 'The Cotton Gin' destroyed by fire
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers memorial in OBX
More TOP STORIES News