Clayton High School Principal Bennett Jones returns to post after reassignment, grade-fixing investigation

Dr. Bennett Jones' returns as principal of Clayton High School on Monday, a job he has held since 2016. A sign was posted along a nearby fence - "WELCOME HOME DR. J."
That’s the greeting ready for Dr. Bennett Jones as he returns as principal of Clayton HS after an investigation of alleged grade fixing prompted his reassignment to an alternative school. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/uqWFlUsCzE— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) October 14, 2019
Many students, parents and community members called for Jones to be reinstated as Clayton's principal as they felt he was forced out. Jones was reassigned to an alternative school in August. The decision to reassign Jones came after an investigation into the eligibility of a football player and grade-fixing for other student-athletes.
Johnston County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby decided to move Jones back to Clayton last week. Jones will be placed on probation during the 2019-2020 school year.
Before being reinstated, Jones filed a grievance against the county Board of Education, claiming he was 'defamed" and "harassed." Jones believes he was retaliated against for questioning previous Superintendent Ross Renfrow. Renfrow later retired after a closed-door session of the county Board of Education.
Clayton football coach Hunter Jenks resigned and took a position at a different school.
"I am hopeful that Dr. Jones, the Clayton High School team, and the Clayton community can work together to provide Clayton High School students an exemplary education," Causby said.