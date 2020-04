Cleveland High School seniors create tribute video to fellow classmates

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Representing more than 400 senior class at Cleveland High School's Class of 2020, four students put together a video that is going viral in the Clayton community.They tell ABC11 that about 70 percent of the school's more than senior class read a line in the video.Abigail Pittman, one of the writers, says the video is an opportunity "to see, hear all of our voices, to be able to go 'oh, that's my friend!"The writing and editing took several weeks, and the team of students crafted it carefully."We had about 40 different lines," said video editor Boone Williams, "And we separated them out with little notes like, how you're supposed to say each line. So it would be like, "Gen Z. Say it with intensity, pause after this word."The result, mixed with music, tugs at your heartstrings."It's okay to feel those emotions. And so, I think that's one of the reasons we wanted to put together this spoken word poetry. In order to inspire people not to give up," said co-writer Gabrielle Bryant.Co-writer Veronica Mack told us their work really resonates, now that it appears the entire class won't be together again for a while - Gabrielle Bryant, Veronica Mack, Abigail Pittman