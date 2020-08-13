Community groups donate $38,000 worth of school supplies to Chapel Hill teachers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Around $38,000 worth of teaching supplies are packed and ready to go home with more than 500 Chapel Hill teachers."It's important because there are supplies that teachers buy out of pocket every year," said Sarita Allen, a retired teacher.That's why these community groups have come together for the last 14 years to lend a helping hand."They needed sharpies, post-it's, expo markers. So that's what we're giving them in addition to a gift card," said Allison Worthy, volunteer.This year, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation and the East Chapel Hill Rotary Club knew the program was even more important. So they surveyed teachers asking what they need to successfully teach remotely."This is a very stressful year for everyone, especially teachers and they are our number one resource for our children," said Madeline Blobe, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public Schools Foundation executive director.Now the foundation and the rotary club hope teachers feel one thing when they see their bag of supplies."Love, love and support. And we want them to know we're here for them this year. We know we're remote, but we're still thinking about them and we're still going to support them," Blobe said.Teachers will now be able to pick up their bag of supplies from their elementary schools.