Education

Consultants recommend Wake Schools keep using controversial math curriculum

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major development that will affect the state's largest school district Monday as consultants recommended that the Wake County Public School System keep using the controversial MVP program.

The recommendation comes after 139 classroom observations and 3,000 parent survey responses about the controversial math curriculum that's been at the center of several parent and student protests.

It also sparked a lawsuit between a parent and the company that created the curriculum.





The Wake County School Board has stuck by the program despite the outcry from families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countymathstudentswake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
New program lets students report school concerns anonymously
Vance SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground; new allegation surfaces
Airplane strikes several others, catches fire in Lee County
2nd suspect arrested in death of man after shooting, crash in Clayton
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Police investigating alleged anti-Hispanic vandalism to Raleigh home
Show More
Raleigh 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant founder surprised on GMA
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana
Sheriff IDs driver who fatally crashed into power pole during Durham traffic stop
NC students promoted despite failing reading tests
More TOP STORIES News