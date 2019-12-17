Consultants recommend Wake Schools keep using controversial math curriculum

The recommendation comes after 139 classroom observations and 3,000 parent survey responses about the controversial math curriculum that's been at the center of several parent and student protests.
It also sparked a lawsuit between a parent and the company that created the curriculum.
NEW: Consultants recommend @WCPSS RETAIN #MVP program, calling math curriculum “representative of best practices.” Support for #MVP based on 139 classroom observations & 3K parent survey responses, among other research. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/uU0yQeT8Ig— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) December 16, 2019
#MVP recommendation coming with lots of commendations as well. Clearly, the firm hired by @WCPSS concluding vocal outcry from some parents & students is exception & not the rule; encourages Board to run “informational campaign” to boost support. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/rJMRKVXQtF— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) December 16, 2019
The Wake County School Board has stuck by the program despite the outcry from families.