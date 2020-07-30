Education

Crews cover up Carr building signage on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction crews were at The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill's Carr building on Thursday morning, covering up signage at the building named after industrialist and Ku Klux Klan supporter Julian Carr.

On Wednesday, the UNC Board of Trustees voted to remove the names of Charles Aycock, Josephus Daniels, Thomas Ruffin Sr. and Carr from campus buildings for their ties to white supremacy.

Crews worked to cover up the Carr Building nameplate at UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday morning.



A worker told ABC11 the building signs will be covered up, instead of being removed. There are small signs that designate parking on Ruffin and Aycock and new signs are being made to replace those.

The Carr building opened in 1900 as a dormitory and was the first building on UNC's campus to be fully funded by one donor during their lifetime. It currently houses administrative offices. The town of Carrboro is named after him.

In 2018, protesters knocked down Silent Sam, a statue that recognized UNC alumni men who fought and died in the Civil War. The statue stood on campus since 1913.
