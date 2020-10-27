Education

Cumberland County Schools investigating after students appear to pose in blackface in social media post

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools is investigating after two students were accused of posing for an inappropriate social media post.

The photo features three teenagers, but a representative for the district said only two of them attend a Cumberland County school. In the photo, two of the students, both in full blackface, are kneeling. A third student stands behind them with black paint on his nose. All three have a fist raised in the air, appearing to imitate demonstrators.

Cumberland County Schools released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
In Cumberland County Schools, we are committed to providing every student with a fair opportunity for success and treating everyone with dignity and respect. An inappropriate social media post featuring two CCS students was recently brought to our attention. The post does not align with our district's core values. School and district personnel are investigating this situation and will respond in accordance with board policy.

Blackface dates back to the 1800s, when white people would paint their faces black in minstrel shows, often exaggerating features, to demean and dehumanize Black people.

