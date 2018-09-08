EDUCATION

Cumberland County mom upset after daughter put on wrong bus

EMBED </>More Videos

Latoya Bowser is upset after her daughter was put on the wrong bus.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County mom is demanding answers after her 6-year-old daughter was put on the wrong school bus.

"Tears. Tears. I'm just crying and they're on the bus saying, 'calm down, we'll find her," said Latoya Bowser. "I said to her 'no, my baby is supposed to be on the bus.'"

Her daughter is a first-grade student at Cliffdale Elementary School. The teachers found Bowser's daughter, and after they reunited she vowed to forgive the school district until another situation happened. Against school policy, her daughter was let off the school bus with no guardian around



"It's crazy out here," said Bowser. "I just thank God that three little girls picked up instead of some nasty pervert."

Cumberland County schools released this statement:

"We are following up with Cliffdale Elementary School to ensure that students are properly released at bus stops. Student safety is of the utmost importance to us as we work daily to ensure their safe travels to and from our schools."

Bowser isn't appeased.

"They put my child's life in danger and no sorry will fix that," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool buscumberland county schoolsstudent safetyFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cary parents worry conflict of interest behind school reassignment plan
Duke removes controversial 'KKK' picture at Sanford School of Public Policy
North Carolina school performance grades released
Kids, parents sound off to Wake school board: 'Please don't reassign us'
More Education
Top Stories
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence
Florence weakens to a tropical storm, but expected to strengthen
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Police identify women wanted for $9,000 Fayetteville shoplifting spree
Travelers to Texas warned of measles exposure
Dog found in locked donation box at Spring Lake shopping center
Hidden History: North Carolina's lost drive-in theaters
State Elections Board vows to fight federal subpoena of voter records
Show More
2nd person charged with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
41-year-old man dead in single-vehicle crash in Durham
Six years after Faith Hedgepeth's death, police still confident they will catch killer
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
More News