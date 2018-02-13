EDUCATION

Cumberland County school board scraps 'Get Real' sex ed program

EMBED </>More Videos

Controversial 'Get Real' sex ed dumped.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Cumberland County school leaders voted Monday night to do away with the controversial "Get Real" sexual education program.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Board leaders said the language used in teaching middle school students sex education under the program is far too graphic. Therefore, the school board chose to go in a different direction.

The complaints surrounding the controversial "Get Real" sexual education program started back in October. Parents going before the school board urging them to review the content being taught to middle-school students.

Cumberland County Schools acting superintendent Tim Kinlaw told ABC11 the program was taught last school year, but not this year. He said the words used in describing sexual activity was too explicit.



On Tuesday night, the school board voted against the program. Parents spoke out both in support and against their decision.

"It's very crude and almost to a pornography level where even things like Saran Wrap are talked about as a form of protection during oral sex," said Rafael Molina, who is a parent of three children attending a school in the district. "I mean, please, let's get real that's not the way."

Another parents wanted her children to be well-informed.

"I want my children to develop a strong understanding of the physical, emotional and spiritual repercussions of becoming sexually active at a young age," said Erin Stephens, who also is a parent. "When children are not taught about the realities of sex they don't have the tools they need to make the right decisions about their sexual health."

The Cumberland County school district will move forward with the original sex-education program that's been in place for almost 10 years. The motion is effective immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsex educationcumberland county schoolsCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News