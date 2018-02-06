EDUCATION

Cumberland County Schools remove controversial sex-ed class

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland school district drops controversial Get Real program.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A controversial sex-ed program is getting the boot. Cumberland County Schools are saying "get out" to the "get real" sex-ed curriculum.

It's been a hot topic for months. ABC11 first told you about the controversy back in October when CCS put the program on hold to take a second look.

Tuesday morning, a group of parents showed up to the school board looking for action. "Cumberland Protects our Students" rallied at the school board to make their voices heard.

"We don't want our children to be taught there are various ways to have sex. We don't want them being taught that sex is appropriate," said Judy Cannady, CCS parent.

Tuesday the Cumberland County School Board's curriculum committee nixed the class altogether, but not without addressing the parent group's concerns.

"There was a comment in there today that the school's job is to come up with content, and that it's the parent's job to come up with values. I want to make it very clear, you cannot have content without establishing values," said Craig Jackson.

Content has been the main controversy. The program's curriculum deals with sexual identity, abstinence and sexually transmitted diseases, but program advocates say it was never to the point of encouraging students to have sex.

"The program is really focused on decision making and self-esteem. The content is age appropriate so it means it's been created to make sure that teens are getting all the information that they need in terms of their puberty, reproduction and use of contraceptive methods in later ages," said Tania Connaughton-Espino.

Shift-NC recommended the program to Cumberland County Schools and say the program has produced great results. Surveys found 85 percent of students who took the course said they were less likely to have sex.

Either way, that topic is something some Cumberland County parents say they'd rather teach at home.

"Today was a victory. We appreciate our school board and what they've done," said Kelly Bullard.

Cumberland County will go back to a less explicitly program that has been in place since 2009
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcumberland county schoolscumberland county newseducationFayettevillefayetteville newsCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News