Cumberland County Schools supporters requesting larger budget

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state's fifth largest school district is searching for more funding, and supporters of Cumberland County Schools are asking county commissioners to give more cash to classrooms.

On Monday night, there was a packed house inside the County Courthouse during a public forum. The district has 87 schools with more than 50,000 students.

The recommended budget for fiscal year 2020 is $80,150,000, which is the same amount as the current fiscal year.

"There's only a finite amount of money and we have to operate within our budget. We can't operate on a deficit or with a promise," said Dr. Jeannette Council, the county chair.

Supporters are asking for more nurses, social workers and counselors.

"We have one nurse going to three or four schools a week. If a child is sick with a seizure, that medical person won't know what to do for that child," said NCAE president Carol Stubbs.

The county chair also told ABC11 a final decision on the budget could be reached by the end of the week.
