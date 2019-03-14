Cumberland County student's petition prompts change for graduation dress code

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County high school student didn't want to wear a dress to graduation, so she fought back against the dress code, and won.With more than two months until graduation, Lacey Henry is celebrating her victories.The 4.0 student launched a petition requesting the district comply with Title IX by allowing female students who attend Cumberland Polytechnic High School to wear pants to graduation. School leaders granted her request."We have a voice and we have a law that protects us to fight back against these rules," said Lacey Henry. "If there's a federal law that's been in place for almost 50 years, you should be abiding by that law."ABC11 reached out to Cumberland County schools and received the following statement: