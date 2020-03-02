education

'It was shocking': Dance, theater and guitar electives cut at Wake high school

CARY. N.C. (WTVD) -- Green Hope High School Dance Team has been gearing up and getting in extra practices all week. Members are days away from jumping on a plane and heading to Florida to compete in Nationals.

It's a big deal for the school. Students said it's the first time the team has qualified. The achievement comes as the dance program is being cut at the school.

"It was shocking," said student Maura Timblin.

"I just broke down on my teacher's shoulder crying because I was so hurt by the decision," said student Alaina Issak.

"It's so much more than a class for us," said student Katie Eimesman.

The teacher, who is also a coach for the dance team, is going to be laid off.

"She's such a wonderful teacher. She's a friend. She's a mother to us. She cares for us so much and it's so hurtful that she has to go," said Issak.

Green Hope Principal Dr. Camille Hedrick said projections show they will have fewer students in the high school and historically, the program is under-enrolled.

The dance program isn't the only elective on the chopping block. Theater and guitar are going too.

There are efforts to save the courses.

Supporters have gone to school board meetings.

Green Hope High parents, students gather to save dance program

There's a petition with more than 3,600 signatures.

School Board Chair Keith Sutton said they're trying to come up with a solution for students and parents.

"We're at Green Hope and we're holding out hope, so we just have to see where it lands," said parent Becky Timblin.
educationcarywake countyarteducationdancetheaterwake county news
