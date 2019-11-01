Durham Public Schools names Dr. Jackie Tobias Principal of the Year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a surprise announcement at the City of Medicine Academy, Dr. Jackie Tobias was named the 2020 Durham Public Schools Principal of the Year.Tobias has helped her students achieve a 100-percent graduation rate for six straight years.The school also earned an "A" performance grade from the state.Dr. Tobias has been an educator for nearly 30 years and she takes a special interest in guiding her students."I represent all the children who believe they cannot do or achieve because no one believes in them," said Tobias. "I am driven to become an expert in helping children succeed and to put structures in place so teachers are equipped to assist students like myself, who no one thought would succeed."City of Medicine Academy educates and trains students to work in the field of health services and medical care."Principal Tobias is a consummate professional, an inspiration to her students and staff, and a visionary who never settles for 'good' when 'better' is just ahead," said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. "She has high expectations and meets them consistently."Dr. Tobias says she works hard to confront hidden biases at the predominantly minority and female school, so students are empowered to take challenging classes.The other finalists for the award were principals Dr. Sheldon Lanier of Brogden Middle, James Hopkins of Lakewood Elementary, and Dr. Gloria Woods-Weeks of J.D. Clement Early College High.