Durham Public Schools to end meal distribution after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a Durham Public Schools employee who distributed food and instructional meals tested positive for COVID-19, the school system will be canceling its meal distribution starting Monday.

School officials said meal delivery will continue as scheduled Friday to more than 67 school and community sites.

Find the full list of communities affected here.

On Monday, DPS will distribute a week's worth of children's lunches to the following school sites:
  • Bethesda Elementary
  • R.N. Harris Elementary
  • Shepard Middle School
  • Githens Middle
  • Southwest Elementary
  • Lakewood Middle
  • Eno Valley Elementary
  • Eastway Elementary
  • Glenn Elementary
  • Sandy Ridge Elementary
  • Hillandale Elementary
  • Club Blvd Elementary School
  • Southern High School


"I am grateful for all of our staff who have provided immediate food assistance to our children while in the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis," said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. "We now need to focus on the health and wellness of our employees."

DPS staff will distribute instructional material to support learning at home at all 53 school sites on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
