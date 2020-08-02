Duke University walks back planned undergraduate tuition fee increase

Tuition: $55,880.00

Student Activity Fee (residential): $209.00

Student Activity Fee (remote): $42.00

Student Services Fee (residential): $523.00

Student Services Fee (remote): $105.00

Recreation Fee (residential): $162.50

Recreation Fee (remote): $0

Student Health Fee (outside NC but in US): $200.00

Student Health Fee (remote outside US): $0

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University announced its plan to walk back the financial strain on students returning this fall.President of Duke University Vincent E. Price announced Saturday that the university will freeze tuition and keep pricing the same as the last academic year. The initial plan, announced earlier this year, would have increased pricing by 3.9 percent as well as reduce certain student fees.The changes will immediately take place for all undergraduate students who enrolled during the fall 2020 semester, regardless of location. Some student fees will also be reduced depending on if students will be living in Duke-provided housing and in the Durham area or studying remotely."Duke is committed to providing a rigorous and enriching academic experience to all students, no matter where they will be studying this year," said Price. "At the same time, we recognize that COVID-19 has led to immediate and significant financial stress for our students and families that the university can help address through these changes."the 2020-20221 Academic Year, the following revised tuition and fees will be in effect for Duke undergraduates, according to the university: