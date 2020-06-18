Duke University will not require SAT/ACT scores for 2021 admissions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are looking to get into Duke University this year, the university will not be requiring students to submit SAT and ACT scores.
Duke issued this statement on Wednesday saying in part:
"We recognize that difficulties in registering for and taking the ACT and SAT are likely to persist for students applying to college this year, and that in general challenges associated with standardized testing fall disproportionately among those with the fewest resources."
The university also saying, students who are unable, or choose not to submit their scores will not be at a disadvantage when it comes to consideration of their application.
For non-native English speakers, the University still encourages DET, IELTS, PTE and TOEFL tests.
