Duke University will not require SAT/ACT scores for 2021 admissions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are looking to get into Duke University this year, the university will not be requiring students to submit SAT and ACT scores.Duke issued this statement on Wednesday saying in part:The university also saying, students who are unable, or choose not to submit their scores will not be at a disadvantage when it comes to consideration of their application.For non-native English speakers, the University still encourages DET, IELTS, PTE and TOEFL tests.