Durham educator surprised with 'Teacher of the Year' award

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An English teacher at City of Medicine Academy got a big surprise Wednesday.Durham Public Schools named Taylor Grace White its "Teacher of the Year."White was tricked into appearing at City of Medicine Academy where she has worked for seven years for the surprise announcement and socially distant celebration.Superintendent of Durham Public Schools Pascal Mubenga called White a "consummate professional and a powerful teacher."School leaders said that for the past five years White has consistently exceeded expectations for her student's academic growth.Taylor was chosen 2020 Durham Public Schools Teacher of the Year from among four other finalists.