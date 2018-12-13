EDUCATION

Durham elementary students get gift of backpacks, winter gear

Burton students get new backpacks in a holiday giveaway.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Christmas came early for students at Burton Magnet Elementary School in Durham.

The students received brand new backpacks Thursday stuffed with hats, gloves, and scarves donated by the Triangle Park Chapter of The Links.

The backpack giveaway is part of The Links' Health and Human Services initiative.



Burton's principal, Dr. Kimberly Ferrell, said 99 percent of Burton's students are economically disadvantaged and qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Ferrell said the school relies on community support to make sure students have what they need, including gifts during the holidays. Burton is also partnering with the Salvation Army's Christmas Angel Tree Program, so all students will receive Christmas gifts and clothing this year.
