Durham high school students helping the hungry

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Students from the North Carolina School of Science and Math Colours Choir worked hard in the kitchen at the Urban Ministries of Durham on Wednesday night.
The high school students volunteered their time preparing and serving meals to the city's homeless. In addition to singing, serving the community is an important part of the choir's mission.
The shelter's Community Café serves three meals a day to residents and anyone else who is hungry. Volunteers, like the students, provide 90 percent of the labor to prepare the meals. Then community partners donate 90 percent of the food. The café provides on average 712 meals a day.