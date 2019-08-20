DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moms and dads, as you prepare to send your student-athletes back to the classroom this school year, Larry McDonald, the Director of Athletics with Durham Public Schools, says it's important to keep them hydrated.
The August heat can sometimes cause injury or even death.
McDonald said that parents should try to get their athletes to drink a gallon of water the day before strenuous outdoor exercise.
"That allows the body to expel water, but at the same time, it doesn't totally dehydrate them."
McDonald said that at every school in Durham, athletic trainers will be on hand following heat charts put out by the North Carolina Athletic Association.
The chart not only offers prevention recommendations but signs and symptoms that parents, coaches and teammates should watch out for when it comes to heat-related illnesses.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: North Carolina school leaders emphasize importance of hydrating student-athletes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News