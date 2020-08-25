Return To Learn

Teachers grapple with technology as Durham Public Schools enters first week of online instruction

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pascalle Adams teaches fifth grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Durham. Like educators at most Durham Public Schools, she's starting her first week of online instruction after orientation last week.

She's been focusing on building relationships with students in this new world of virtual learning.

"I would say building relationships comes before curriculum, in my opinion, but it's definitely more important this year than any other year because we are virtual and you can have those feelings of separation, especially for students," Adams said.

Teachers faced some issues when Zoom and NCEdCloud, a portal used by school districts to access online learning tools, went down last week.

RELATED: NC school districts report virtual learning disruptions as hackers display inappropriate content, use foul language

Principal Anna Rusconi said her school had backup plans in place so students could still do their remote learning.

"In the event that one platform goes down, we have a backup plan," Rusconi said. "And so that's been really critical to our success. And since we're only technically in week two, even though our teachers have been preparing for it for many weeks, they're able to really know, 'ok, if this goes down we move to this,' because we've had those experiences, and we are learning as we go."

Rusconi said parents can contact teachers or school administrators if there are problems with technology by calling the front office or emailing them.

"That's one thing that I think we did really well last week and this week was the communication piece," Rusconi said. "So, for example, when Zoom went down Monday, really nationwide, we were able to communicate quickly with our families so they didn't think it was a problem with their internet or with their device so that went really well last week and this week."

RELATED: Durham Public Schools provides learning in-school centers for students during remote learning

Adams said her own quick thinking helped her students stay connected when NCEdCloud failed.

"NCEdCloud went down," Adams said. "However, I was able to record it on the screen and show students an alternative way to log into Zoom and I shared that with parents on class Dojo. And I was able to give them the Zoom link and our meeting ID so that they didn't have to rely on NCEdCloud."

Adams said she'll gradually increase the workload for her students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurham countydurhamdurham public schoolscarolina comebackcoronavirusreturn to learn
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETURN TO LEARN
Durham mom says her child with autism struggles with virtual learning
Students still paying for downtown living after classes move online
Durham restaurants help fill 264 backpacks of supplies for kids
WCPSS reassigns Child Nutrition staff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 7 new COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State
Laura becomes hurricane, expected to make landfall as Category 3
NC State, UNC students grapple with whether to leave campus
Apex family says holiday light show to go on despite pandemic
Triangle nonprofit turns 9/11 day of service into month of giving back
Sexual assault reported at NC State
Officer's wife dies after getting locked in his hot patrol vehicle
Show More
Falwell says he's resigned from Liberty University
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
UNC study: Wearing your mask below your nose leaves you vulnerable
RNC Night 2: Melania, Pompeo and Trump at GOP convention
Durham 9-month-old safe after car stolen with baby inside
More TOP STORIES News