Durham Public Schools officials to release details after announcing school closures as coronavirus spreads

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools has made the "difficult decision" on Thursday to close for students effective Monday, March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"This is an effort to protect our students, staff, and community, and to slow the spread of the virus," DPS said in a release.
The school spokesman said it's a big deal to close schools, so they wanted to let parents know right away even though there were still details to figure out.
"We're going to project our plans for how we're going to deal with spring break, how we're going to work with distance learning, so we're going to work out some of those details and by the close of business Friday on the Durham Public School's website, we'll have more information for families," Chip Sudderth DPS spokesman told ABC11 on Thursday night
