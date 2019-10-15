Education

Durham's Merrick-Moore Elementary School gets first-of-its-kind outdoor classroom

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of volunteers in Durham were hard at work Tuesday to build an innovative outdoor classroom for hundreds of students at Merrick-Moore Elementary School.

More than 15 learning labs include a plant bed, a weather station, and animal habitat.

Each space will teach students about math, science, and nutrition.

Fifth-graders Kamryn Pettiford and Elijah Warren are excited about all the possibilities of their outdoor classroom.

"It's beautiful and it helps you think out of the box a lot," Pettiford said. "Because of how much stuff you can see and learn from it."

Warren really likes the garden.

"Maybe we can do something with that. Make it more beautiful. Ponds, river, maybe we can get some fish in here," Warren said.

Edna Chirico with Out Touch, a national nonprofit partnered with BCBSNC and 120 volunteers to host this Big Dig, the first-of-its-kind laboratory in the Triangle.

"There is nothing that you can't transition from an indoor classroom to an outdoor environment," Chirico said.

Cheryl Parquet is one of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC volunteers. The company gave staff the day off to participate.

"Just to see the excitement in their eyes has just been amazing to me," Parquet said.

With 29 sites nationwide, Merrick-Moore was selected out of dozens of Title One urban schools that applied.

Out Teach said the school staff showed a dedicated history of providing outdoor learning.

Principal Matt Hunts is grateful.

"Can't wait to the see hundreds of families that will benefit from this," Hunts said.

Students also helped with the design of the Big Dig project.

One item they asked for is a seating area. Out Teach Project Designer Evan Dintaman created two "buddy benches."

"Students can sit in the space and solve conflict and also just build relationships," Dintaman said.

Moving forward, Out Teach will regularly train teachers on how to use the labs and measure how the students respond.

The organization said that at its other sites, student engagement is at 100 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham public schoolseducationstudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JROTC student carrying replica gun prompts Durham high school lockdown
Durham man charged in murder of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person
Wake Co. mom says 1-hour bus ride too long for son with medical device
Video shows man who stole car with baby inside at Fayetteville store
Missing Orville Wright bust found on Kill Devil Hills beach
Troubleshooter helps get refunds after fence company shuts down
Food and ride inspections underway ahead of NC State Fair
Show More
City of Raleigh studying residential infill regulations
Vaping illness symptoms similar to flu, doctors say
Red truck may have been involved in Luke Bryan concert assault, police say
Got a voicemail from Amazon? No you didn't. It's a scam
Cameron man dead after Moore County plane crash
More TOP STORIES News