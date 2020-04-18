DURHAM (WTVD) -- A Durham wildlife center is now letting you "Owl-Bomb" your next Zoom meeting.
Piedmont Wildlife Center will let one of its owl ambassadors join your Zoom, Skype or Google Hangout Meeting.
For a donation, there are three options - each with varying amount of interaction from the owl.
There is also an interactive raptor experience where you can meet a hawk on Zoom.
You can invite an owl from Durham's Piedmont Wildlife Center to your next Zoom meeting
