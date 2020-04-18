Coronavirus

You can invite an owl from Durham's Piedmont Wildlife Center to your next Zoom meeting

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A Durham wildlife center is now letting you "Owl-Bomb" your next Zoom meeting.

Piedmont Wildlife Center will let one of its owl ambassadors join your Zoom, Skype or Google Hangout Meeting.

For a donation, there are three options - each with varying amount of interaction from the owl.

There is also an interactive raptor experience where you can meet a hawk on Zoom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamncskypecoronavirusanimalsciencedurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
ABC11 Together Share Your Heroes: Nurse Betsy Thomas
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
LATEST: Durham County nears 400 COVID-19 cases
LATEST: Durham County to require face masks as COVID-19 cases near 400
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County to require face masks as COVID-19 cases near 400
Forecast: Mid to high 60s with some early showers
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Land O'Lakes removing Native American maiden from its packaging
Former Butner inmate describes life inside a COVID-19 hot zone
Show More
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
More TOP STORIES News