Earth Hour 2020: Cities around the world celebrate digitally amid coronavirus pandemic

Earth Hour is an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change. (Shutterstock)

Each year, thousands of cities around the world recognize Earth Hour by having landmarks go dark and asking residents to turn off their lights.

Earth Hour, an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change, will look different in 2020 as the world faces an unprecedented battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the World Wildlife Fund, which organizes the event, is advising that Earth Hour is celebrated digitally on Saturday.

"Now is not the time to pause our collective work, but a time to respond more creatively, work more collaboratively, and listen and adapt more effectively," the Earth Hour website reads.

WWF offers plenty of ways for individuals to participate online.

  • Switch off for an hour at home. Turn off all non-essential lights at home and be creative! Play a board game by candlelight or camp out in the backyard.
  • Tune in to an on-the-night livestream. The WWF is offering several livestreamed events throughout the day, including educational videos featuring Sir David Attenborough and yoga sessions.
  • Sign the "Voice for the Planet" petition. The WWF says this will let leaders know that you demand political action to combat climate change.


    • Earth Hour takes place at 8;30 p.m. local time.
