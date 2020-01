Embattled Johnston Co. school board names new interim superintendent

Dr. Ben Williams

ORIGINAL STORy:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --The Johnston County Board of Education announced Monday night that Dr. Ben Williams has been named Interim superintendent effective January 14 through June 30.Dr. Williams has served the district as a teacher, assistant principal, principal at all school levels, and most recently as an area assistant superintendent, the board said.Per Dr. Williams' request, he will not receive a salary increase while serving as Interim Superintendent, the board said.Williams is a native of Johnston County, a graduate of North Johnston High School, and a military veteran."I look forward to the opportunity to help lead Johnston County Public Schools while the board conducts it search for a permanent Superintendent," Williams said. "Johnston County Public Schools is a special place for me, and I am certain that the students, staff, and communities will work together to continue our long history of excellence."The embattled Johnston County School Board is holding a special session Monday night to discuss personnel matters following the surprise resignation of its interim superintendent.Dr. Jim Causby was brought on in September to turn things around following a grade-fixing scandal that forced the resignation of then, longtime Superintendent Dr. Ross Renfrow. It later surfaced the district is facing a $10 million budget shortfall.In a statement released Monday morning, the board said immediately following Causby's resignation Friday, the board's Finance Committee held an emergency meeting to prevent a reduction in staff.The following is a statement from the Johnston County Board of Education:The New Year got off to a tumultuous start for the Johnston County school district.Ronald Johnson, the board member now acting as liaison to County Commissioners as the board tries to secure supplemental funding, brought allegations of corruption and sexual harassment against the board and the district.Johnson claimed there was evidence two district employees were sexually harassed and physically assaulted, and that the school board tried to hide it.Johnson also claimed school district leaders lied about how much money was really needed and where the money was going following Causby's announcement of the multi-million dollar budget shortfall.The board chair tried to discredit those misconduct allegations during a press conference on Jan. 3, but exactly one week later, Causby resigned from his post, citing roadblocks and interference that had kept him from doing his job.