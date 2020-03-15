Wake County families react to school closures, teacher who tests positive for COVID-19

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mixed emotions are being felt around Wake County after Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that closed all North Carolina public schools for two weeks.
Some parents are breathing a sigh of relief when they got the news that schools will be closed, especially after getting the news a Fuquay-Varina Elementary school teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
"It had to be done, and it had to be done rather quickly," aid Anuy Jain, a Cary parent.
Tim and Courtney Carraway are relieved, but at the same time, they are worried as they have a second-grader at Fuquay Elementary School.
"Is it my child's teacher or is it a teacher that's like the PE or science teacher that sees every child in the school? When were they contagious?" Courtney Carraway said. "It's real it's not just something else happening to other people."
Adding to the Carraway's worries, they learned the news while at their youngest son's birthday party, where many of the party-goers are students at the elementary school.
"Now we are thinking, 'What if it was your child who was exposed? And now my child is playing with them.' 'Now, what if they gave it to the younger sibling who is at the party with my child who is not even a student at the school?' So all of a sudden these big worldly fears of coronavirus are suddenly at our front door," said Tim Carraway.
Courtney is 8-and-a-half months pregnant, so at this point, they're just taking it day by day.
"If it ends up being something we are directly impacted by we will just deal with it as we have to I guess," Courtney said.
One question many parents have now is if the district has plans for the students while they're out of the classroom for two weeks.
"Going forward you have to think about how to compensate for that downtime for students," Jain said.
WCPSS did send in their communications today to parents that they are working to provide supplemental resources to keep students stay engaged.
