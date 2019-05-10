Father daughter duo set to graduate from Fayetteville State University

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many students are set to graduate from college this weekend, but in Fayetteville, the ceremony will be a special one for one duo.Corey Monroe, 41, and his daughter Da'Zhane, 24, are set to graduate from Fayetteville State University.Corey will receive his degree in Business Administration while Da'Zhane's degree will be in Criminal Justice."I wanted to show kids that it can still be done. No matter how old you are," said Corey Monroe. "I'm very excited. I might cry."His daughter told ABC11 that her dad has been there for every major milestone in her life.Now the two get to share this one together."He's so excited about it. I think he might be more excited than me," said Da'Zhane Monroe.