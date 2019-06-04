Fayetteville Army veteran wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville Army veteran is starting summer on a sweet note after winning $1 million on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.Shelese Clay, an Army veteran, bought the lucky ticket Sunday at the Circle V Mart on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.The $10 game had brought Clay luck before but never this big."I had actually just won $50 playing the same game," said Clay. "So I decided to use that win to play again, and one of those tickets was the $1 million winner!"Clay claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.Winners have the option to receive a $1 million annuity over 20 years or take a lump sum of $600,000. Clay chose the lump sum. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $425,503.A recent business administration graduate at Fayetteville State University, Clay plans to invest her winnings and maybe take a trip with her family."I want to save and grow this money," she said. "But we also want to do something fun. We might go to Disney World!"The $5,000 Loaded ticket launched in May, with four top prizes of $1 million.Clay won the first top prize.Three more top prizes remain to be claimed.