The University of North Carolina System announced Monday the passing of President Emeritus C. D. Spangler Jr.Spangler became president of the UNC system in 1986 and served for 11 years.He was a UNC-Chapel Hill grad himself and served as vice-chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, chaired the NC State Board of Education, and co-chaired the Governor's Commission on Education for Economic Growth.Current UNC System President Margaret Spellings issued the following statement Monday: