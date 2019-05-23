Education

NYU grad reflects on journey from janitor to nursing school grad, all at the same school

Frank Baez was just 15 when he moved to New York from the Dominican Republic As a teen, he got a job as a janitor at New York University's Langone Tisch Hospital.

Now 29, he's just graduated from the school's nursing program, ABC News reports.

"I could barely speak English at the time when I started working at NYU," he said. "Now I reflect on it and I feel very proud of how much I accomplished."

Baez's first job at the hospital involved cleaning patient rooms, bathrooms and hallways. He was then promoted to be a patient transporter, making sure patients got where they needed to be for surgeries and tests. Being in the hospital sparked an interest in the medical field.

"While working with the nurses, I realized I wanted to be one of them," he said. "I learned how much they advocate for their patients and the passion they have for their job."

Natalya Pasklinsky, who worked in the same unit as Baez when he was a janitor and saw him get promoted, said she always knew he had a nurse's touch.

"The way he interacted with patients, to me showed a lot of compassion," she said. "In my mind, he's a star. I think he's going to be a fantastic nurse."

Baez eventually left NYU to get his bachelor's from Hunter College, but he came right back where he started for nursing school, entering an accelerated program at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Pasklinsky, who is now the director of simulation learning at the college of nursing, said Baez went through the program with "flyling colors."

Baez's goal is to become a critical care nurse in the intensive care unit.

"Of course there were times I doubted myself," he said, "but then I felt that I wanted to do something more for myself, that I deserved better, that I wanted to continue to move forward and grow and go on with my life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnyuhospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper expands paid parental leave for state employees
Wimpy's Grill in Durham to close its doors after 32 years
9-15 named storms expected in 2019 hurricane season, NOAA predicts
Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Fayetteville gas station
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
Two people died from the flu in NC last week
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
Show More
NC Attorney General Josh Stein discusses prompt rape kit testing
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
School district offers students free lunch due to Hurricane Florence
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
More TOP STORIES News