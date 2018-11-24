EDUCATION

GoFundMe set up to help Jones County Middle School students who lost instruments to Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

A GoFundMe has been set up to help students at Jones County Middle School who lost their instruments during Hurricane Florence.

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A GoFundMe has been set up to help students at Jones County Middle School who lost their instruments during Hurricane Florence.

School officials said every band instrument was destroyed during the hurricane.

"Years of raising and saving money, pinching pennies for some to finally "get there" then have it all swept away in one night is a tragedy - even more so because these students live in a culture of struggle and poverty," the GoFundMe page read. Add to that, many of their family homes were destroyed in the hurricane."

The school is hoping to have the instruments by Dec. 1 so students can play in a local Christmas parade.

Donations for the GoFundMe can be made online.

So far, more than $8,600 has been raised.
Related Topics:
educationhurricane florencebandstudentsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'It's never easy:' Wake Co. School Board approves reassignment plan
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Racial discrimination case closed by Wake County Schools
Wake County charter school buys 'sense of safety' from Durham-based company
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
More Education
Top Stories
Man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials
Where to shop in Raleigh on Small Business Saturday
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Police uses tear gas, water cannon against Paris protesters
Johnston Co. man charged with taking indecent liberties with 3 children
8 hospitalized following van crash in Fayetteville
Big crowds at Crabtree Valley Mall for Black Friday
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
Show More
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
No big crowds for early morning Black Friday shopping
More News