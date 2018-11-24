JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A GoFundMe has been set up to help students at Jones County Middle School who lost their instruments during Hurricane Florence.
School officials said every band instrument was destroyed during the hurricane.
"Years of raising and saving money, pinching pennies for some to finally "get there" then have it all swept away in one night is a tragedy - even more so because these students live in a culture of struggle and poverty," the GoFundMe page read. Add to that, many of their family homes were destroyed in the hurricane."
The school is hoping to have the instruments by Dec. 1 so students can play in a local Christmas parade.
Donations for the GoFundMe can be made online.
So far, more than $8,600 has been raised.