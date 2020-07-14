Gov. Roy Cooper announced a plan for reopening NC schools. Here's what it means for parents and students.

Previously, Cooper encouraged school districts to prepare three reopening plans: completely in-person education, a mix of in-person and online education, and completely online education.
The plans were as follows:
Plan A means there will need to be minimal social distancing
Plan B means that there would need to be increased social distancing with schools at no more than 50 percent and buses at no more than 33 percent capacity
Plan C means remote instruction only.
On Monday, he said that the state will move forward with Plan B. He also said school districts have the option to choose Plan C if it's best for them.
Face coverings are required for students, teachers and staff members kindergarten through 12th grade. Five masks will be provided to each person.
Symptom screenings will take place daily before kids enter the school buildings and staff must separate students who have symptoms from others.
Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment.
Teachers will work to limit sharing of personal items and classroom materials. Nonessential visitors and activities involving outside organizations will be limited.
Many districts, including Wake County Public School System and Durham Public Schools approved plans based on Plan B.
CDC guidance for Back to School
App users, for a better experience: Click here to view the story in a new window
Under Wake County's current plan, students will rotate through classrooms on a three-week schedule--one week in class, and two weeks learning remotely. No more than 23 students will be allowed on each bus run, with one student per seat. Social distancing will also be mandatory in classrooms.
WATCH: Should students wear face coverings?
RELATED: Wake County Public three-week rotation reopening plan spells trouble for some parents
Durham County's plan, however, takes a different approach to blended online and in-person education. Under the district's plan, high school student will continue remote learning, while students in grades K-8 will move back into the classroom, expanding into high school campuses to allow students to better social distance. Students and teachers will all be required to wear face coverings, which the district will provide.
WATCH: The Durham Public Schools proposal for the upcoming semester
Both districts also created online academies for high-risk students and students whose parents aren't comfortable with them attending in-person classes.
RELATED: Duke pediatrician, mom asks state to follow science to get kids back into classrooms amid COVID-19