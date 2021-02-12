Education

Heritage Middle School educator is Wake Schools Teacher of the Year

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state's largest school system has selected its new Teacher of the Year.

The Wake County Public School System named Jennifer Pride as its top teacher.

Superintendent Cathy Moore presented the Heritage Middle School educator with the award during a socially distanced event with balloons and flowers.



Pride is an eighth-grade language arts teacher.

During the pandemic, Pride created a video to encourage her fellow teachers to stay positive. She was one of 10 finalists for the award.

Pride has been teaching for 13 years and lives by her motto: "Always be willing to take risks to assure that our students feel that they are heard every single day and in every way."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaryraleighteacherawardwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain pregnant woman issues emotional statement
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
State health leaders addressing disparities in LGBTQ community
LATEST: COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa found in NC
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central NC
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Why stimulus checks may appear to impact your tax refund
Show More
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Advocates push for Pauli Murray's place in civil-rights pantheon
Gaston Volunteer Fire Dept. set to have 1st Black female graduate
Fayetteville entrepreneurs optimistic a month into opening amid pandemic
Some NC HBCUs to become mass vaccination sites later in Feb.
More TOP STORIES News