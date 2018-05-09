Some students at a Wisconsin high school claim staff not only denied them food because they didn't have money in their accounts but even went as far as tossing their food in the trash.
The superintendent said the Stanley-Boyd School District has been cracking down on lunch accounts that hit zero but denies food was trashed.
He said the school instead offers those students an alternative lunch.
Parents said they plan to confront the school board at its next meeting on May 28.
