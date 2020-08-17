Education

Green Hope High School seniors continue car parade tradition despite COVID-19 changes

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one school tradition could not be stopped just because of a global pandemic.

Green Hope High School seniors participated in the school's annual Senior Car Parade.

On the first day of school, seniors decorate their cars and drive in a parade through the school's parking lot.

This year, the event still happened, albeit in a modified form.

RAW: Watch the whole parade from Chopper 11HD
Nearly 70 cars with more than 250 students participated in this year's unique parade. Cars began arriving at 6 a.m. at Green Hope Elementary School. They then paraded down the street and through the high school parking lot.

All students participating in the event this fall were required to wear masks. They also were not allowed to leave their cars.
